Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Takes break from throwing
Kershaw won't throw for at least few days following an unsuccessful live batting practice session Wednesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Manager Dave Roberts downplayed the fact that Kershaw didn't feel right following the bullpen session, saying "No one is alarmed or worried about it." It doesn't appear to be an injury issue at this point, but according to Moura the Dodgers' skipper also said, "Is it dead arm? It could be. We'll see about that as we get moving forward." There's currently no specific problems for the veteran left-hander, but it's nevertheless somewhat concerning to see any issues crop up during spring training. Some additional clarity will be hopefully be supplied on his status in the near future.
