Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Takes hard-luck loss

Kershaw (5-1) took the loss Friday versus the Giants, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out four batters.

Kershaw and Giants starter Drew Pomeranz engaged in a pitchers' duel for the first five innings. Kershaw then gave up a pair of runs in the sixth inning, which was enough to tag him with the loss. The left-hander owns a 3.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 10 starts this year. He'll look to rebound from his first defeat of the season against the Cubs on Thursday.