Kershaw (1-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against San Francisco. He gave up four runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and one walk while fanning six across 4.1 innings.

Kershaw was coming off a scoreless debut against Arizona on Aug. 2, but he couldn't repeat that against San Francisco and surrendered three home runs -- two against Austin Slater and one against Mike Yastrzemski -- during his outing. Kershaw will try to bounce back in his next scheduled start at home against the Padres on Aug. 13.