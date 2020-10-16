Kershaw surrendered four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk over five-plus innings to take the loss during Game 4 of the NLCS against the Braves.

The veteran southpaw only gave up a solo homer to Marcell Ozuna over five innings, but he allowed a single and back-to-back doubles to start the sixth before being removed. The Dodgers are now trailing the series 3-1, so it could be a sour finish to the season if they're unable to rally and take the next three games. Kershaw won't be able to start again in the series after throwing 87 pitches, but it's conceivable he could work out of the bullpen in Sunday's potential Game 7, if necessary.