Kershaw took a no-decision during Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across five innings.

It wasn't quite the same outing Kershaw put together against Arizona last week when he blanked the Diamondbacks across six innings. Of course, this start came at Chase Field, where the 32-year-old has experienced a fair share of struggles with a 7-9 career record. While Kershaw's three strikeouts were a season low, he still holds an impressive 44:8 K:BB overall. The southpaw will look for his sixth win of the season Tuesday at San Diego.