Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tallies win No. 18 with eight-inning effort

Kershaw (18-4) completed eight innings Sunday against the Giants, allowing just one run on eight hits while striking out six on his way to the victory.

It was the most dominant outing we've ever seen, but it certainly got the job done for Los Angeles. The only blemish on Kershaw's stat line came on a Mac Williamson home run in the eighth inning, but the southpaw still managed to get out of the inning with the lead intact. With a playoff spot already locked down, the ace southpaw will probably make only one more start during the regular season, likely coming during the team's trip to Colorado next weekend.