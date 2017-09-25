Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tallies win No. 18 with eight-inning effort
Kershaw (18-4) completed eight innings Sunday against the Giants, allowing just one run on eight hits while striking out six on his way to the victory.
It was the most dominant outing we've ever seen, but it certainly got the job done for Los Angeles. The only blemish on Kershaw's stat line came on a Mac Williamson home run in the eighth inning, but the southpaw still managed to get out of the inning with the lead intact. With a playoff spot already locked down, the ace southpaw will probably make only one more start during the regular season, likely coming during the team's trip to Colorado next weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows grand slam for first time•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Ends team's losing streak, wins 17th•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fails to complete four innings in loss•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Picks up easy win in first start back•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Activated prior to Friday's start•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will have workload monitored Friday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...