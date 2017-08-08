Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Targeting weekend bullpen session
Manager Dave Roberts reported Tuesday that Kershaw (back) will likely throw a bullpen session this weekend in Los Angeles, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
If he is indeed able to complete the scheduled bullpen session, it'll be Kershaw's first work from the mound since suffering his lower-back strain on July 23. Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA also reports that the ace will require a simulated game and a rehab assignment before returning to the majors. Dave Roberts believes that Kershaw will ultimately be able to make four or five starts with the Dodgers before the regular seasons concludes, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. Though he remains without a firm timetable for return, it's evident that the former N.L. MVP is making great progress in his rehab.
