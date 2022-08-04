Kershaw will undergo medical testing on his back Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw exited his start Thursday against the Giants after feeling "something lock up" in his lower back during his warmup throws prior to the fifth inning. There should be a better idea of the severity of the issue after Kershaw is examined Friday, but manager Dave Roberts said that a stint on the injured list is "not out of the question."

