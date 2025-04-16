Kershaw (toe/knee) threw three scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Kershaw permitted two hits, struck out two and didn't walk a batter, throwing 22 of 30 pitches for strikes. His four-seamer averaged just 87.5 mph and topped out at 88.8 mph, which is down significantly from the 89.9 mph he averaged with the heater last season. However, the lack of velocity is not terribly surprising given that it was Kershaw's first rehab outing. Kershaw isn't eligible to return from the injured list until May 17, so the Dodgers are prepared to give him the full 30 days he's allotted on his rehab assignment.