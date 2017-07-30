Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Three straight days of catch

Kershaw (back) played catch for the third day in a row Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The lefty ace continues to respond well to his initial uptick in activity. According to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, Kershaw plans to stay back in Los Angeles during the beginning portion the team's upcoming road trip before rejoining them when their series in Arizona kicks off. Despite the good start to his rehab program, he's still expected to miss roughly a month of action before returning to the Dodgers' rotation.