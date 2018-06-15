Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws 55 pitches off mound Friday
Kershaw completed a 55-pitch session including a simulated inning break without issue Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
One of the biggest concerns with Kershaw's back injury was his endurance across not just a high pitch count, but with the up-and-down nature of pitching multiple innings as well. The Dodgers seemed satisfied with his status after Friday's work. Expect a rehab plan to be formulated soon. Kershaw still appears on pace for a return to the Dodgers in early July.
