Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again from flat ground
Kershaw (shoulder) played catch on flat ground and simulated his windup from around 60 feet near the end of his throwing session Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kershaw has yet to get back on a mound, although he's consistently been throwing from flat ground and did make some throws from 60 feet. Assuming his shoulder continues to respond well, Kershaw will likely return to mound work in the near future.
