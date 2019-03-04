Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again Sunday

Kershaw (shoulder) played catch on flat ground Sunday on the back fields, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw's latest throwing session went off without a hitch, and manager Dave Roberts expects his ace to "ramp up the intensity" in the coming days. "He feels good," stated Roberts. "Ever since last Monday, with some of the rest we've built in, he's in a good place." Kershaw hasn't thrown off a mound in nearly two weeks, but a return to the hill could be on the horizon as long as he continues to feel strong.

