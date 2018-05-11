Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again Thursday
Kershaw (biceps) played catch from 60 feet on Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Thursday marked the second day in a row that Kershaw was able to play catch. While that's an encouraging sign, there's still no timetable for Kershaw's return. His proximity to a return will come into focus once he begins ramping up his throwing sessions.
