Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again Thursday

Kershaw (biceps) played catch from 60 feet on Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Thursday marked the second day in a row that Kershaw was able to play catch. While that's an encouraging sign, there's still no timetable for Kershaw's return. His proximity to a return will come into focus once he begins ramping up his throwing sessions.

