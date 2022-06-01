Kershaw (pelvis) threw 30-35 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Kershaw has been on the 15-day injured list since May 13, but he's topped 30 pitches in bullpen sessions twice in the last three days. Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the team has had discussions about sending the left-hander on a rehab assignment as early as this weekend. If Kershaw ultimately reports to a minor-league affiliate this weekend, he's expected to throw at least three innings and could require at least two rehab appearances prior to rejoining the Dodgers.
