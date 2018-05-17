Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws from 120 feet
Kershaw (biceps) advanced his throwing distance to 120 feet Thursday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Kershaw's next step will be mound work, which is expected to happen in the near future after playing catch for the past week. Expect a better idea of the left-hander's eventual return date once he's able to get a couple bullpen sessions under his belt.
