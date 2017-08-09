Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws off flat ground again Wednesday

Kershaw (back) threw off flat ground for the second consecutive day inside Chase Field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw appears to be ramping up his efforts with a weekend bullpen session looming on the horizon. If his arm feels up to par following Wednesday's activities, the southpaw will likely throw off the mound for the first time since landing on the DL when he toes the rubber for a bullpen. Moving forward, Kershaw is in line to compete in a simulated game and a rehab assignment before returning to the Dodgers.