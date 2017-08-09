Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws off flat ground again Wednesday
Kershaw (back) threw off flat ground for the second consecutive day inside Chase Field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw appears to be ramping up his efforts with a weekend bullpen session looming on the horizon. If his arm feels up to par following Wednesday's activities, the southpaw will likely throw off the mound for the first time since landing on the DL when he toes the rubber for a bullpen. Moving forward, Kershaw is in line to compete in a simulated game and a rehab assignment before returning to the Dodgers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Targeting weekend bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws off flat ground•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Three straight days of catch•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch again•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cleared to play catch•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Diagnosed with lower-back strain•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...