Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws off flat ground

Kershaw (back) threw off flat ground Tuesday inside Chase Field, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

As Ken Gurnick of MLB.com points out, Kershaw must be feeling well, as he fired long toss the way he does before a start or bullpen session. It remains to be seen when Kershaw will be able to return to game action, but more information may become available after his throwing session.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast