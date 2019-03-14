Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws offspeed pitches
Kershaw (shoulder) will throw a 30-35 pitch bullpen session Thursday and will mix in some offspeed pitches, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This will be his second bullpen session since the shoulder issue was first reported. Kershaw is scheduled to advance to live batting practice next week if Thursday's session goes well. It will still be a challenge for him to get ready for Opening Day, but this recent progress has been encouraging.
