Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To begin rehab Monday
Kershaw's test results confirmed that he's dealing with biceps tendinitis, and he'll start rehabbing in Los Angeles on Monday.
Kershaw was placed on the 10-day disabled list and was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Sunday. His test results have confirmed the original diagnosis of biceps tendinitis, and he'll begin rehab Monday. The Dodgers have yet to release a timetable for his return.
