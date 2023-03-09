Kershaw is set to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Angels, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw has been eased along this spring, and opted to bow out of the World Baseball Classic, but there are no pressing injury concerns at the moment for the veteran left-hander. He tossed three innings in a B game Sunday in Dodgers camp and might try to push into the fourth inning in his spring debut versus the Halos.