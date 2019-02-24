Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To resume throwing Monday

Kershaw (shoulder) will resume throwing Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw hasn't thrown since a frustrating bullpen session Wednesday, during which his shoulder apparently didn't feel right. He downplayed the issue and said that he didn't feel his best and decided to just take a few days off, though any mention of arm troubles is of course quite concerning for a player who has averaged just 24.7 starts over the last three seasons. If he's able to resume his throwing program Monday and his spring proceeds without further hiccups, he'll still have time to be ready to take the ball on Opening Day.

