Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To start Game 1 of NLCS

Kershaw is slated to start Game 1 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw hasn't taken the mound since Friday in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Braves, so he'll be well-rested for the series opener. The 30-year-old lefty tossed a gem in his first postseason appearance of 2018 (eight scoreless frames, two hits and three punchouts) and will look to carry that success over into the next round of the playoffs. Kershaw owns an 8-7 record with a 4.08 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 130 frames in his postseason career.