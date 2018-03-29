Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To start Opening Day

Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers' home opener against the Giants on Thursday.

The dominant southpaw enters the 2018 campaign in mid-season form after holding all six of his spring training opponents scoreless over 21.1 innings. More importantly, Kershaw begins the year with a clean bill of health after a back issue cost him a handful starts last year. As long as he stays on the field, there is little reason to think that the perennial Cy Young candidate can't retain his status as the top pitcher in all of baseball.