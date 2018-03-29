Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To start Opening Day
Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers' home opener against the Giants on Thursday.
The dominant southpaw enters the 2018 campaign in mid-season form after holding all six of his spring training opponents scoreless over 21.1 innings. More importantly, Kershaw begins the year with a clean bill of health after a back issue cost him a handful starts last year. As long as he stays on the field, there is little reason to think that the perennial Cy Young candidate can't retain his status as the top pitcher in all of baseball.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Stays sharp in second spring start•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 1 of World Series•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 5•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will toe rubber for NLCS Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Uncharacteristic outing in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...