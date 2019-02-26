Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To throw again Thursday

Kershaw (shoulder) will try to throw again Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw has had a pair of frustrating throwing sessions so far this spring and has said that his shoulder didn't feel right. The team didn't appear overly concerned after either incident, and he's yet to be scheduled for an MRI or shut down for any extended period, but the fact that he's been briefly shut down twice is undoubtedly discouraging. A clearer picture of his shoulder issues will hopefully emerge following Thursday's session.