Kershaw is scheduled to throw three innings in a camp game Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports,
It will be his first live action of the spring. Kershaw pulled out of the World Baseball Classic because he was unable to obtain insurance for his contract with the Dodgers, but there is no current injury concern.
