Kershaw (back) threw 70 pitches during a simulated game Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw also threw three innings during a simulated game Monday and expects to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation Thursday or Friday following Saturday's successful throwing session. Given his workload Saturday, it's unlikely that Kershaw will be on a significant pitch count once he returns from the injured list.
