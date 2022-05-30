Kershaw (pelvis) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Per Ardaya, this marks the first time throwing off a mound for Kershaw since landing on the injured list with SI joint inflammation in mid-May. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Kershaw will likely toss one more bullpen session before progressing to a rehab assignment, assuming he avoids any setbacks over the next few days.

