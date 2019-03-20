Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tosses live batting practice
Kershaw (shoulder) threw one inning of live batting practice Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw felt good after the 22-pitch session, and the southpaw will throw two innings in another live BP session in Los Angeles on Monday. Kershaw remains without a timetable for his return; the earliest he could be activated from the IL is April 5 against the Rockies.
