Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tosses seven one-run innings versus Giants

Kershaw tossed seven innings of one-run ball while earning a no-decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Kershaw was dominant through seven innings, allowing just four hits as he kept the shutout intact. He came back out for the eighth, but allowed the first two men to reach -- one of whom came around to score -- before he was removed from the game. Kershaw, who came into the game with a shiny 2.25 ERA, delivered his best start of the season as he lowered that figure to 1.89, along with a 1.11 WHIP. It's looking like another exceptional season for the southpaw, who will look to earn his first win next week against the Diamondbacks.