Kershaw's back injury is expected to send him to the injured list, though the Dodgers remain optimistic that his absence won't be a long one, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw left his start Thursday against the Giants with pain in his lower back. An X-Ray failed to reveal much Friday, so he'll undergo an MRI as well. Regardless of the result of that test, it looks like Kershaw will miss at least one start, but it's possible he doesn't wind up missing much more than that.