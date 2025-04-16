Kershaw (toe/knee) struck out two and allowed two hits and issued no walks over three scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Kershaw threw 22 of 30 pitches for strikes and sported a four-seamer that averaged just 87.5 miles per hour and topped out at 88.8 mph, which is down significantly from the 89.9 mph he averaged with the heater last season. However, the lack of velocity is not especially surprising given that Kershaw was pitching in a competitive setting for the first time this season. Kershaw isn't eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until May 17, so the Dodgers are prepared to give him the full 30 days he's allotted on his rehab assignment.