Kershaw (8-3) earned the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Arizona, allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Kershaw delivered a vintage performance in limiting the Diamondbacks to only three baserunners -- retiring 13 straight at one point -- and submitted his third game score of at least 80 with a mark of 82. The 34-year-old fired 55 of an efficient 82 pitches for strikes with 12 of the swinging variety and has pitched to a 1.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings across 3 starts since returning from a back injury Sep. 1. Kershaw's 2.62 ERA and 0.97 WHIP would both rank top 10 among starters if he had enough innings to qualify. He's scheduled to take the mound again early next week for a rematch with Arizona.