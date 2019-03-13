Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Two throwing sessions planned
Kershaw (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and a live batting practice session next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw continues to build back up after a pair of brief shutdowns earlier in camp. He hasn't ruled out an Opening Day return but time is getting tight for him to get any spring training action in before the regular season starts. A clearer picture of his readiness for the start of the season could come following the bullpen session.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Completes bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen session Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could be back for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again from flat ground•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Still limited to flat ground•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: False alarm on mound work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...