Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Two throwing sessions planned

Kershaw (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and a live batting practice session next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw continues to build back up after a pair of brief shutdowns earlier in camp. He hasn't ruled out an Opening Day return but time is getting tight for him to get any spring training action in before the regular season starts. A clearer picture of his readiness for the start of the season could come following the bullpen session.

