Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Uncharacteristic outing in Saturday's no-decision
Kershaw allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks over four innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Saturday.
Kershaw only threw 57 pitches in Saturday's outing, which isn't much of a surprise as manager Dave Roberts had announced that the Dodgers would limit their ace's usage so that he could be fresh for the postseason. While it wasn't his most stellar outing by any means, Kershaw was able to avoid being tagged with a loss. Over the course of the 2017 campaign, Kershaw went 18-4 over 27 starts and turned in a shining 2.31 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. While he did miss a few starts to a back injury, Kershaw proved to be a premier fantasy option when healthy, as he turned in his fifth straight season with an ERA below the 2.50 mark.
