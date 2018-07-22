Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Undone by defense in loss to Brewers
Kershaw (3-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (one earned) on seven hits over six innings while striking out five as the Dodgers dropped a 4-2 decision to the Brewers.
The left-hander was sharp, throwing 61 of 88 pitches for strikes, but the same can't be said for the Los Angeles defense in this one -- Milwaukee's first run got on base thanks to a catcher's interference call against Yasmani Grandal in the second inning, while the winning runs scored in the sixth after Max Muncy's two-out error. Kershaw will take a 2.54 ERA into his next start Thursday in Atlanta.
