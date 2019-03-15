Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Unlikely to start Opening Day
Kershaw (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready to start on Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw continues to progress through his throwing program, although this update isn't all that unexpected, seeing as he's yet to face live hitters halfway through March. With the Dodgers' ace likely on the shelf, look for either Walker Buehler or Hyun-Jin Ryu to get the nod to kick off the 2019 campaign. Manager Dave Roberts hasn't ruled out the possibility of Kershaw pitching in the first week of the regular season, however, per Gurnick.
