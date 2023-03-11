Kershaw pitched three innings against the Angels in a Cactus League contest Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Kershaw pitched in a B game last Sunday, but this was his first official appearance in a Cactus League contest this spring. His outing got off to a bad beginning when Taylor Ward greeted him with a leadoff home run, and Kevin Padlo also took the left-hander deep in the third inning. There were also positive takeaways from the start, as Kershaw tossed 58 pitches in the outing and said that he felt "good physically" afterward while hitting 93 mph with his fastball, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. The future Hall of Famer averaged 91.6 mph on his fastball last season, so he appears to be progressing well toward a potential Opening Day start.