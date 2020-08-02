Kershaw (1-0) fired 5.2 shutout innings Sunday, allowing three hits while striking out six batters and earning the win over Arizona.

The 32-year-old ace showed no signs of injury with his strong performance Sunday. All three hits allowed were singles and only put himself in danger one time; with runners on second and third in the fourth inning, Kershaw sat down Kole Calhoun on four pitches to end the inning. Kershaw will get a home start against the Giants on Saturday.