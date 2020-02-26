Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Visited Driveline in offseason
Kershaw spent time at the Driveline Baseball academy in the offseason, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
While Kershaw enjoyed another All-Star season in 2019, he posted a 3.03 ERA -- his highest since his rookie campaign. Kershaw still holds a place among baseball's top pitchers, yet the Dodgers -- and fantasy managers -- should be optimistic about the knowledge he gathered at Driveline considering the program's esteemed reputation. Any tangible improvement could vault the southpaw back into a top-10 fantasy starter.
