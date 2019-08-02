Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Walks five in 10th win
Kershaw (10-2) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Padres to two runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five over six innings.
Kershaw gave up a solo homer to Hunter Renfroe in the second inning and an RBI single to Manny Machado in the third while getting another solid day of run support from his offense to improve his career record against the Padres to 20-6. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old threw his 2,397th career strikeout to pass Sandy Koufax for third all-time in franchise history. Despite allowing a season-high five free passes, Kershaw has pitched at least six innings in every start this season and sports the sixth lowest ERA in the National League (2.85) to go with a 1.06 WHIP and 122:27 K:BB. Next, the left-hander will take the hill at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday for a matchup against the Cardinals.
