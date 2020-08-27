Kershaw won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Giants as the teams agreed to postpone the game in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's the third MLB game of the night to be postponed in protest, with the Brewers and Reds doing so first and the Mariners and Padres following suit. It's unclear when the game will be made up, but the Dodgers and Giants could opt for a doubleheader Thursday. Regardless, Kershaw is likely to be on the mound the next time he Dodgers take the field.