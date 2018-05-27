Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will likely start Thursday
Kershaw (biceps) will likely return from the disabled list to start Thursday's game against the Phillies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers currently have Alex Wood penciled in as Thursday's probable starter, but manager Dave Roberts reported Sunday that Kershaw is a "very viable" option to step in and make that start. The lefty played catch Sunday and will likely throw a bullpen session Tuesday before the Dodgers ultimately decide if he'll be able to return to the mound against the Phillies.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could join rotation Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set to throw 60 pitches in sim game•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sim game scheduled for Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws from 120 feet•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....