Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will likely start Thursday

Kershaw (biceps) will likely return from the disabled list to start Thursday's game against the Phillies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers currently have Alex Wood penciled in as Thursday's probable starter, but manager Dave Roberts reported Sunday that Kershaw is a "very viable" option to step in and make that start. The lefty played catch Sunday and will likely throw a bullpen session Tuesday before the Dodgers ultimately decide if he'll be able to return to the mound against the Phillies.