Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will miss at least one month
Manager Dave Roberts stated Friday that Kershaw (back) is expected to miss more than a month, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers will be without their ace for at least a month as he recovers from a lower back strain suffered during Thursday's start. Kershaw will shoot for a return sometime in early July, although it could take longer until he's activated off the disabled list. The results of his MRI ruled out any structural damage to the disks in his back, which is good news.
