Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will open season on IL

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Kershaw (shoulder) will open the season on the injured list, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw has already been ruled out for Opening Day, so this isn't all too surprising. The southpaw is scheduled to face live hitters Wednesday, after which a more concrete return date will hopefully return. He isn't expected to pitch in the team's exhibition Freeway Series next week, though this could allow the Dodgers to backdate his IL move three days, making him eligible to return April 5 against the Rockies, if all goes as planned. It's still unclear who will start in place of Kershaw on Opening Day.