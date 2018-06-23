Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will pitch Saturday
Kershaw (back) is listed as the Dodgers' starting pitcher and will be activated prior to Saturday's outing against the Mets, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Kershaw will toe the rubber in New York on Saturday after missing the past three weeks with a back injury. The left-hander will be monitored on a pitch count for his first game back from the disabled list.
