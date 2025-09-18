The Dodgers announced Thursday that Kershaw will retire after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Kershaw has two more regular-season starts and should pitch in the postseason in some capacity, but after that he will call it a career. The 37-year-old has pitched well in his 18th and final season, posting a 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 71:30 K:BB over 102 innings covering 20 starts. He's won 222 games and his career 2.54 ERA leads all active pitchers. Kershaw has won three National League Cy Young awards, one NL MVP and has made 11 All-Star teams in what will undoubtedly result in enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.