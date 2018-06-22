Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start against Mets on Saturday

Kershaw (back) will forgo a rehab assignment and return from the 10-day DL to start against the Mets on Saturday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

With the potential for rain in Omaha where Triple-A Oklahoma City is set to play this weekend, the Dodgers elected to refrain from sending Kershaw down to the minors for a final tune-up. The left-hander recently tossed a three-inning simulated game and was aiming for a return this weekend before the organization originally decided on the one-game rehab outing. Looking ahead, don't expect Kershaw to last too long during Saturday's affair, as the Dodgers are planning on limiting his pitch count with Caleb Ferguson waiting in the bullpen, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Kershaw last appeared against the Phillies on May 31, allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.