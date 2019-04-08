Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start for Double-A

Kershaw will start for Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register Reports.

Kershaw's first rehab start came for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he'll take the hill for Tulsa on Tuesday, due to a better weather forecast and the ability to use home facilities with Oklahoma City on the road. Manager Dave Roberts also shed light on Kershaw's expected workload on Monday, telling reporters he would like to see Kershaw get to the sixth inning and get close to 90 pitches, which will include a simulated bullpen inning after he exits Tuesday's contest. Ideally, this would leave the left-hander without a pitch count constraint when he rejoins the big-league rotation, which Roberts said he hopes to see happen on Sunday or Monday.

