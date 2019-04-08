Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start for Double-A
Kershaw will start for Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register Reports.
Kershaw's first rehab start came for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he'll take the hill for Tulsa on Tuesday, due to a better weather forecast and the ability to use home facilities with Oklahoma City on the road. Manager Dave Roberts also shed light on Kershaw's expected workload on Monday, telling reporters he would like to see Kershaw get to the sixth inning and get close to 90 pitches, which will include a simulated bullpen inning after he exits Tuesday's contest. Ideally, this would leave the left-hander without a pitch count constraint when he rejoins the big-league rotation, which Roberts said he hopes to see happen on Sunday or Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start slated for Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another rehab start on tap•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws first rehab start•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could make two rehab starts•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...