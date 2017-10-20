Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 1 of World Series

Manager Dave Roberts announced that Kershaw will start Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees or Astros on Tuesday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw tossed six innings of one-run ball in Thursday's NLCS-clinching win over the Cubs, setting himself up to face off against the American League champions on a full four days of rest. Kershaw faced the Yankees once last season (five scoreless innings) but hasn't faced the Astros since 2015.