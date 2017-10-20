Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 1 of World Series

Manager Dave Roberts announced that Kershaw will start Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees or Astros on Tuesday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw tossed six innings of one-run ball in Thursday's NLCS-clinching win over the Cubs, setting himself up to face off against the American League champions on a full four days of rest. Kershaw faced the Yankees once last season (five scoreless innings) but hasn't faced the Astros since 2015.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast